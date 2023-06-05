NIRF Rankings 2023: IISc Bangalore, JNU and Jamia among top 10 universities, check top 10 list

The Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2023, on Monday, June 5. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has once again topped the list of universities. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, has secured the second spot, and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, has clinched the third spot. NIRF Rankings 2023: IISc Bangalore, JNU and Jamia among top 10 universities

This year, Jadavpur University has also retained the fourth position. Banaras Hindu University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal have moved one position up by securing the fifth and sixth ranks, respectively. Aligarh Muslim University has improved its ranking and secured a position among the top 10. The University of Delhi has jumped up to the eleventh position from the thirteenth position.

Top 10 Universities in India

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3. Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi

4. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal, Manipal

7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

8. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

9. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Complete list of University ranking here