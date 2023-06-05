The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has once again secured the top rank in the Medical category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2023), which was issued on Monday. NIRF Rankings 2023: AIIMS Delhi top Medical College in India, check list here(File Photo by HT)

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, Christian Medical College, and the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bangalore all secured second, third, and fourth place respectively last year. These institutes have retained the same positions this year as well.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research jumped up with one position and has secured sixth rank. This year, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) slipped from the fifth to the eighth position.

Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

8.Banaras Hindu University

9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

10. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Check the complete list of Top Medical colleges in India