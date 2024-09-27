NIT Hamirpur student booked for stalking, threatening woman classmate

Police on Thursday booked a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur for allegedly stalking and threatening a woman classmate, police said. When the incident came to light on Wednesday night, students of the institute came out of their hostels and demanded stern action against the accused. (HT File)

A complaint was received from the woman, a student of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at NIT, alleging that her classmate had been harassing her for a few days, said Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Bhagat Singh Thakur.

The accused youth allegedly misbehaved with the complainant recently, used indecent words and threatened her, the SP said.

Based on the complaint received through the dean, student welfare, and NIT, an FIR has been registered against the accused student under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word/gesture/act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

When the incident came to light on Wednesday night, students of the institute came out of their hostels and demanded stern action against the accused.

On Thursday, the students, mostly women, demanded that the management take steps to ensure their safety.

First-year students skipped classes to protest the incident, following which the institute's management spoke to the woman student and submitted a statement signed by her to the police. Following this, the students returned to their hostels.

An investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

