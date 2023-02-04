NIT Rourkela celebrates 20th Convocation Day, 1,717 students receive degree

National Institute of Technology Rourkela hosted its 20th Convocation on February 4. A total of 1,717 students were awarded degrees.The transcripts and degree certificates for the graduating students were uploaded on DigiLocker. The Honorable Chief Guest officially launched the Digilocker facility during the conviction.

The event's chief guest was Smt. Soma Mondal, chairman of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), and the guest of honour was Shri Om Prakash Singh, chairman and managing director of the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The convocation ceremony was presided over by Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Chairman of the Board of Governors and Director of NIT Rourkela.

Speaking at the event chief Guest, said, “This occasion is a celebration of the successful contribution of all stakeholders to the glory of its Institute and culmination of another stage of academic pursuit by the students".

As per the press release, the number of female students graduating from the Institute's various streams has increased. 351 female students graduated this year, making up more than 20% of the graduating class. Of them, 136 were in bachelor's programmes, 177 were in master's programmes, and 38 were in PhD programmes.

