NIT Rourkela conducts 6-day programme on IoT & Machine Intelligence

The Centre for IoT and Embedded Technologies (CIET) at NIT Rourkela's Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) recently hosted a six-day Professional Development Programme (PDP) on "IoT & Machine Intelligence for Industry 4.0." Rourkela Steel Plant was the program's sponsor, while IEEE Rourkela Subsection was the technical co-sponsor. According to a press release issued regarding the event, PDP intends to teach Rourkela Steel Plant engineering experts in IoT and machine learning in order to achieve Industry 4.0.

The program was held between June 6-11, was attended by participants, researchers, professors, and officials from NIT Rourkela and RSP. Prof. Debiprasad Priyabarata Acharya, the event's lead coordinator, welcomed and introduced the event to the online and offline participants, saying, "This is the in-house industrial training program of the Centre for IoT and embedded technologies (CIET), which is the first of its kind."

Mr. Sudip Pal Chowdhury, Chief General Manager (Instrumentation & Automation), RSP, congratulated all participants on their selection and said, "This program will bring valuable output to our industry professionals, so I hope everyone will learn to the best of their ability and bring back knowledge in the practical process of manufacturing and building products for the organization."

Prof. Pradip Sarkar (Director-In-Charge, NIT Rourkela) added, “Apart from industrial development, such collaboration brings hands-on experience for researchers too, as many of them hold the intellect to solve the problem but lack finding the exact ground problem for their research projects. I thank Rourkela Steel Plant for partnering with NITR and wish for more such collaborative initiations.”

