NIT Rourkela hosts 19th convocation, digital degrees given to 1555 graduates

The 19th convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela was held on August 13, 2022, during which education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan awarded blockchain-based digital degrees to 1,555 Students of the institution.

For the first time in the institute’s history, graduating students were awarded ‘Blockchain-based Digital Degrees’ making NIT Rourkela the first NIT and the second among ‘Institutes of National Importance’ to adopt this ambitious futuristic project.

The convocation ceremony was held in hybrid mode.

The diplomas or degree certificates awarded to the students are encrypted and stored digitally and can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

Addressing the Convocation, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, said, “I want to see NIT Rourkela to become hub of technology. The Institute must plan proactively on how the entire Sundergarh district can be linked to blockchain, how the households can be mapped, how the people can get benefits provided by government and how can it help in increasing the skill and employment possibility among the youth. NIT Rourkela should work on mapping this through the blockchain.”

Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Chairman, Board of Governors, NIT Rourkela, and Director, NIT Rourkela, said, “Established in the year 1961, NIT Rourkela is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee. During its 60 years of NIT Rourkela, it has evolved into one of the high-ranking technical institutions in India offering B.Tech. Degrees in 14 disciplines across 12 departments. The Institute has been recognized for its cutting-edge research and technology, development in diverse fields, science, engineering and technology, management, architecture, humanities and social sciences.”

6 Institute Gold Medals, Five Endowment Gold Medals, Five Endowment Awards, 70 Branch Topper Medals and One Endowment Cash Award were awarded to graduates during the convocation.

A total of 11 Alumni were also conferred with Distinguished Alumnus Award–2021. Out of 1,555 graduating students, 859 graduated with Undergraduate degree, 608 with Post-graduate degree, and 88 with PhDs.

The Distinguished Alumnus Awards 2021 were also presented during the occasion in the fields of Academia and Research, Industry and Management, Entrepreneurship and Public Life, and Contribution made to growth of the Institute.

Note: Degree and Dept-wise break-up besides PhDs can be accessed at: https://nitrkl.ac.in/Convocation/Webpages/DegreeRecipients.aspx

