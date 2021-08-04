Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIT Rourkela Placement 2021: 45 lakh highest package offered to 3 students
NIT Rourkela Placement 2021: 45 lakh highest package offered to 3 students

Three students have been offered ₹45 lakh package in NIT Rourkela Placement 2021 for this academic year. A total of 256 companies have participated in the placement drive this year.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 04:07 PM IST
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela has conducted NIT Rourkela Placement 2021 and 3 students have grabbed 45 lakh pay package. 9 other students were offered 43 lakh pay package in this placement drive for academic year 2020-21.

According to the press release, a total of 256 companies have participated in the placement drive despite the pandemic out of which 101 are new companies. The companies to have participated in the placement drive are from the diverse sectors like software, manufacturing, electronics, finance, education, petroleum, construction and top rung public sector units like GAIL, C-DAC, TRAI, C-DOT, IOCL etc.

With 84 companies offering 253 students more than 10 lakh per annum, the average CTC offered was about Rs. 9.36 LPA, an increase of over 4 per cent from the previous year. The Institute has received more than 841 full-time offers, read the press release.

Another 211 students of the Institute bagged internship offers from various reputed copies including Microsoft, Barclays, Bajaj Auto, Citi Bank and Qualcomm with the highest stipend rising to Rs.1 lakh per month.

Moreover, as per the press release, the Computer Science and Engineering Departments bagged 187 jobs. The chemical engineering department have received 100 percent placement offers, followed by Computer Science and Electronics & Communication Engineering departments, which achieved 98%, the Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering and Electrical Engineering attained 92% and 88% placements respectively.

