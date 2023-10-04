Ministry of Education has started the NMMSS 2024 registration on October 1, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for ‘National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme’ can do it through the official site of National Scholarship Scheme at scholarship.gov.in. The last date to apply is till November 30, 2023.

NMMSS 2024: Registration underway, apply at scholarships.gov.in

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum are eligible to avail the scholarship. The students must have minimum of 55 % marks or equivalent grade in Class VII examination for appearing in selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).

The students should be studying as regular student in a Government, Government-aided and local body school. Students of NVS, KVS and residential schools are not entitled for the scholarship. There is reservation as per State Government norms.

The last date for the first level (INO verification) is till December 15, 2023 and Second level (DNO) verification is till December 30, 2023.

NMMSS is awarded to meritorious school students of Class 9 to 12 of economically weaker sections to reduce their dropout at Class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

NMMSS 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site ofNational Scholarship Scheme at scholarship.gov.in.

Click on new registration link and enter the required details.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents (if required).

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NSP.

