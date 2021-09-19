Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha decides to reopen colleges, universities from Monday
news

Odisha decides to reopen colleges, universities from Monday

The Odisha government has decided to reopen public universities, government and non-government colleges for first-year students from September 20.
ANI | , Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Odisha decides to reopen colleges, universities from Monday (HT Photo)



According to the order, the government has decided to reopen the colleges and universities due to "improvement in COVID-19 situation in the state".

The order also read that hostels shall be reopened from September 19 for these students and all possible COVID-19 prevention protocols shall be followed in the hostels.

The state government has also issued guidelines that need to be followed in the colleges and universities. Teachers, staff and students residing in the containment zones shall not come to university and college, and mandatory wearing of masks.

Social distancing shall be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories etc. Crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended.

There must be an isolation room ready for any emergency. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
odisha news college reopening
