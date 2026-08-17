More than 300 students were affected after floodwaters entered the Pattamundai Kulsahi Ashram School in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday, with officials arranging relief measures.

Odisha floods: Over 300 students affected as floodwaters enter Pattamundai Ashram School (PTI file photo for representation)

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that flood-like conditions have emerged in the rivers for the fourth time and authorities are following the same Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) adopted during previous instances.

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"We are following the same Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as before and are providing dry rations and free community kitchen facilities," Suraj said.

He said that Dhamnagar, Bhandaripokhari, Chandbali and Tihidi blocks are currently affected by floodwaters.

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{{^usCountry}} "In Dhamnagar block alone, 20 to 22 panchayats are affected by the inundation," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In Dhamnagar block alone, 20 to 22 panchayats are affected by the inundation," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Minister said that the district's rivers, including the Vaitarani and Salandi, have witnessed flood conditions for the fourth time.

He added that while around 30 panchayats in Dhamnagar block were affected by flooding a week ago, the current situation has impacted 20 to 22 panchayats.

"The local administration and the public are on the ground, and efforts to manage the flood situation are being carried out with everyone's cooperation," Suraj said.

According to reports published by Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on August 15, 429 villages across 52 blocks in the affected districts have been impacted by floodwater. Rescue and relief operations have been stepped up, with 79 rescue teams deployed in the affected areas.

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The latest flood situation has also raised concerns in neighbouring Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak, along with Jajpur, Sundargarh and Keonjhar. Authorities are monitoring river levels and rainfall in these districts and have kept disaster-response teams ready.

The Central Water Commission has also warned of a flash-flood risk in parts of Odisha, while the India Meteorological Department has forecast further heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. An alert was issued for 11 districts amid continuing rainfall activity.

Authorities are therefore maintaining heightened vigilance in vulnerable areas and coordinating evacuation, relief distribution and medical preparedness. (ANI)