In an effort to ease travel for candidates of NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, the Odisha government on Thursday announced that it will provide free bus service for the candidates.

Odisha govt to offer free bus travel to NEET UG re-exam candidates on June 21(Unsplash/Representational)

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The state government's Commerce & Transport Department has directed that candidates can travel free of cost on Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) buses by showing their NEET admit cards.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring hassle-free transportation to examination centres. The candidates are set to appear for the examination at 134 centres across the state.

The official notification read, "In order to reduce risk of heatstroke, Support to Economically Weaker Students and Ensuring Equitable Access to Examination Centres, Hon'ble Chief Minister has been pleased to provide free Bus Travel for the aspirants appearing for the NEET (UG) Re-exam-2026 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, in 134 examination centres across Odisha (Copy enclosed) on production of a valid Admit Card of the Exam."

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the Uttarakhand government also decided to provide free travel facilities in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) buses to candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the Uttarakhand government also decided to provide free travel facilities in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) buses to candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Permanent residents of Uttarakhand will be eligible to avail this benefit by presenting their NEET (UG) 2026 admit card. The facility will be valid from two days prior to the examination date until two days after the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Permanent residents of Uttarakhand will be eligible to avail this benefit by presenting their NEET (UG) 2026 admit card. The facility will be valid from two days prior to the examination date until two days after the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In this regard, Secretary (Transport) Brijesh Kumar Sant has issued necessary orders to the Managing Director of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation. According to the order, the facility will be available only to permanent residents of Uttarakhand and will be granted solely on the basis of the admit card issued for NEET (UG) 2026, according to a release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this regard, Secretary (Transport) Brijesh Kumar Sant has issued necessary orders to the Managing Director of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation. According to the order, the facility will be available only to permanent residents of Uttarakhand and will be granted solely on the basis of the admit card issued for NEET (UG) 2026, according to a release. {{/usCountry}}

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NEET-UG 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination during a meeting with officials at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters ahead of the re-test.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Pradhan confirmed that the government has activated a high-level framework to ensure the entire process is conducted with absolute transparency.

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