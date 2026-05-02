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Odisha launches ShaktiShree app, internship guidelines to boost higher education

Odisha launches ShaktiShree app, internship guidelines to boost higher education

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday launched the 'ShaktiShree' mobile application and unveiled an internship guideline book to boost higher education in the state.

Odisha launches ShaktiShree app, internship guidelines to boost higher education

The initiatives were launched during a two-day national workshop in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The ShaktiShree app aims to strengthen support systems for girl students by enhancing safety and accessibility in higher education institutions.

It offers 24/7 SOS alerts, anonymous reporting of harassment and mental health support, and connects users with institutional Internal Complaints Committees.

On the occasion, the chief minister also released the internship guidelines, aimed at integrating academic learning with real-world exposure and making students industry-ready through internships, community engagement and skill-based learning in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said education is not limited to textbooks but is the foundation of progress and innovation, reiterating the government's vision to transform Odisha into a leading knowledge hub.

The day's discussions focused on enhancing Gross Enrolment Ratio , promoting multidisciplinary education and fostering industry-academia collaboration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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