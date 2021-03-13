Home / Education / News / Odisha waives hostel fees of 17,000 boarders in state-run institutes
The Odisha government on Friday announced the waiver of hostel fees of 17,012 boarders in state-run technical universities, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes for the period of April-December 2020, an official statement said.
The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said in the statement.(HT file)

The decision was taken as the hostels remained closed during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the Skill Development and Technical Education Department said in the statement.

The government incurs a loss of 5.10 crore due to the waiver, it said.

Earlier, the government had announced a waiver of the hostel fees of around 30,000 ITI students.

