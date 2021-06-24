Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Odisha's state anthem now included in textbooks of Class 9 and 10
news

Odisha's state anthem now included in textbooks of Class 9 and 10

‘Bande Utkala Janani’, written by famous Odia poet Laxmikant Mohapatra and notified as state anthem last year, will be taught to Class IX and X students from the current academic session.
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Odisha's state anthem now included in textbooks of Class 9 and 10

‘Bande Utkala Janani’, written by famous Odia poet Laxmikant Mohapatra and notified as state anthem last year, will be taught to Class IX and X students from the current academic session.

In a notification, the Board of Secondary Education said ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ will be included in the First Language Odia (FLO) syllabus for both Class IX and X.

The poem envisages Utkala, one of the former names of present-day Odisha, who maintains her self-respect and dignity from a position of confidence and strength rather than insecurity and fear. The poem inspires every Odia to move ahead in life.

The song was first sung at the Utkal Sammilani’s conference at Balasore in 1912, a few months after Rabindra Nath Tagore’s Jana Gana Mana, now the national anthem, was sung.

Last year, the state government had adopted Bande Utklala Janani or Glory to mother Utkala as the anthem of Odisha. Since then, the anthem is being played or sung in schools, colleges, meetings, cultural events. Whenever the anthem is sung or played, everyone will have to stand in attention except senior citizens, patients, infants, disabled and pregnant women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha school education
TRENDING NEWS

Giant panda Shin Shin gives birth to twin cubs at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo

This viral video of the world’s biggest Rubik’s Cube will leave you in awe

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP