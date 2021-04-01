Home / Education / News / Online workshop organised to reduce compliance burden in higher education sector
Online workshop organised to reduce compliance burden in higher education sector

The first online workshop was organised on Wednesday as part of a series of online interactions started by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) with stakeholders to streamline the forms and processes for reducing compliance burden in the higher education sector.
APR 01, 2021
According to the MoE, the series was started as a follow-up to the government's focus on ease of doing business to enable ease of living for the stakeholders.

The workshop was chaired by Higher Education Secretary, MoE, Amit Khare, UGC Chairman DP Singh, and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe, said the Ministry.

Representatives from Industry Associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) presented their views on reducing compliance burden in higher education institution. Vice-Chancellors and representatives from some central, state, deemed, private, and technical universities also shared their views.

"Based on their feedback certain areas have been identified for streamlining processes and reduction of compliance burden," the MoE said adding that such workshops will be conducted in the near future to ensure participation of more higher education institutions for identifying areas for reduction of compliance burden.

