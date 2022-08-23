OP Jindal signs MoU with Cornell University to build global hub in India

OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the United States’ Cornell University to build a ‘global hub’ in India.

Cornell University, an ivy league university, has launched a “Global Hubs” programme this year to connect with its international peer institutions and their communities, countries, and regions. These Hubs are broad-reaching partnerships that combine research, learning, and engagement and bring together faculty, students, alumni, businesses, and the public and private sector.

“Cornell Global Hubs connect the entire university with strong international peer institutions and their communities, countries, and regions. No two Hubs are identical, but all share Cornell’s academic distinction, educational verve, and civic responsibility—under the umbrella of One Cornell,” a statement issued by Jindal University stated.

Professor C Raj Kumar, founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said that both the Universities have been working closely in the field of Law for over a decade through unique and valuable international programmes and intellectual engagements including dual degree programmes, student exchanges, joint research, joint seminars and conferences.

“The new reimagined and expanded collaboration at the University-level between Cornell and JGU has immense potential to provide an outstanding platform for students and faculty members of both institutions across all domains of mutual expertise to have a holistic experience of intercultural learning guided by the best global practices of higher education and research. This will enable the faculty members and students of both the universities to engage and interact with each other through various institutional partnerships,” he said.

An associate professor in the Cornell School of Industrial and Labor Relations, Sarah Besky said that the partnership has opened up new pathways for student mobility including coursework, internships, and research opportunities in the greater Delhi region. “This partnership, and the work of Cornell Global Hubs, will further the institution's efforts towards promoting greater inclusion and internationalization. We look forward to welcoming JGU students to Cornell's campus very soon,” Besky said.

