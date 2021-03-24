Home / Education / News / Osmania University postpones all exams, revised schedule to release soon
news

Osmania University postpones all exams, revised schedule to release soon

Osmania University has postponed all the examination - ongoing and scheduled. The revised exam schedule would be released soon by the varsity.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Osmania University(Mint)

Osmania University has decided to postpone all the ongoing and scheduled examinations for all courses. The decision to postpone the examination was taken after the state government issued orders for the closure of educational institutes with immediate effect on Tuesday due to the rise in COVID cases in the state.

The new schedule would be released by the varsity soon on the official site. Along with Osmania University, exams in Kakatiya University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, and other universities in the state have been postponed till further orders.

Around 8000 students have registered themselves to appear for the examinations including students from district centers like Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad.

Earlier the University was not keen to postpone the exams and had planned to conduct the ongoing supplementary/ regular examinations of all UG and PG courses as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, Osmania University (OU) has declared the results of the undergraduate courses including BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc second and fourth-semester examination on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The result can be checked by candidates on the official site of the varsity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Telangana: All degree, PG and other exams postponed due to Covid-19 surge

Proposed IIT project to be shifted from Melauli: Goa CM

Education minister to launch CBSE assessment framework at 5pm

Those residing in 'Containment Zone' at MIT Karnataka to be tested for COVID
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
osmania university november ug state university exam ou result

Related Stories

exam results

Osmania University UG result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 04:20 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP