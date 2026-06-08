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Over 1.6 lakh candidates applied for post-result services: CBSE

Over 1.6 lakh candidates applied for post-result services: CBSE

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 01:35 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday said its post-result services portal was fully functional during the notified application period and more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for over 3.8 lakh answer books.

Over 1.6 lakh candidates applied for post-result services: CBSE

In a statement on X, the board said the application window for verification and re-evaluation was fully functional throughout the notified period, -7, under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs.

"During the above application period, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books, reflecting the extensive utilisation of the services by the candidates," the CBSE said.

The board said the system remained under monitoring by cybersecurity teams throughout the operational period to prevent malicious traffic and cyber threats.

It also said CBSE teams provided support to students through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels.

The clarification came amid certain media reports and social media posts regarding the functioning of the Post-Result Services Portal.

The CBSE has been embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets, uploaded by the board, did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about potential mismatches in the OSM system.

Last week, the cabinet secretariat announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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