Home / Education / News / Oxford University Press, Literacy India set up centre for upskilling women
news

Oxford University Press, Literacy India set up centre for upskilling women

The centre was launched on Monday by Literacy India and Oxford University Press (OUP) on the occasion of International Women's Day.
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Education remained the one tool for social mobility, but women were still expected to use fairness creams to be marriageable. (Bloomberg)

A new education and skills development centre, set up in response to the impact of lockdown during peak COVID-19 months, aims at providing quality education to women to make them employable.

The centre was launched on Monday by Literacy India and Oxford University Press (OUP) on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The objective of the centre, located in Gheja village in Noida, is to make women financially independent by upskilling them. It will have courses in stitching and tailoring, beauty and wellness, basic computer literacy and basic English speaking.

This centre will also offer remedial education to children who lost one year of schooling for lack of access to digital learning resources, with a focus on girl child education, a statement by OUP said.

Literacy India and OUP conceptualised and set up this centre in October 2020, in response to the impact of lockdown during peak COVID-19 months when men in several single earning households lost their jobs in factories, offices and other commercial establishments, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi Budget: Law varsity, English speaking course on cards for higher education

NEP will once again make India 'Vishwa Guru': Pokhriyal

Delhi Budget 2021: 16,377 crore allocated for education

J-K Lt Governor launches super-75 scholarship scheme for meritorious girls

The centre has been semi-operational since October due to COVID-19 related restrictions but will operate in a full-fledged manner in coming months.

The first batch of women, who completed a course in stitching and tailoring, were awarded course completion certificates on International Women's Day.

Speaking about the initiative, OUP India managing director Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran said, "At OUP, we believe in the transformative power of learning and education and this informs everything that we do. I am delighted that our charitable initiative with Literacy India will inspire progress and help these very talented women to realise their true potential."

According to Literacy India founder Captain Indraani Singh, COVID-19 created a big void in many areas of social sector, especially education for the underprivileged.

"OUP India rose to the occasion and increased their support towards initiatives aligned to SDG2030 Goals in the area of skill development, education and digital empowerment of women and children from the underprivileged backgrounds. We thank OUP India for being our partner in this journey," Singh said.

OUP and Literacy India in the last five years have collaborated to support several education and skill development projects across centres in Delhi NCR and Kolkata, the statement said.

OUP India also worked with Literacy India to set up two digital learning centres during the pandemic - these have helped teachers to stay connected children while the schools remain closed due to COVID-19, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oxford university press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP