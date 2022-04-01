Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live: PM Modi begins interacting with students
Pariksha Pe Charcha fifth edition begins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents on the 5th edition of PPC. The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi.
This year a total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event. The Prime Minister will interact with 1000 students today where he will discuss how to beat examination stress and will also share tips to do better in life.
The event will begin at 11 am and can be watched live on Doordarshan and on You tube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE. Apart from Doordarshan, the programme can be heard on All India Radio, Live web streaming of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, My.gov.in. The viewing facility may also be arranged through Edusat and also on internet access devices.
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 11:44 AM
PM's favourite program is Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 11:36 AM
PPC 2022: Students begin to ask questions to the PM
Students have started to ask their questions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PPC 2022. The Prime Minister will answer the questions one after the other.
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 11:30 AM
Prime Minister takes over the stage
Prime Minister is on the stage and is addressing the students, teachers and parents at PPC 2022. He will share some tips on how to beat examination stress and will also share tips to do better in life.
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 11:26 AM
Education Minister addresses the event and welcomes PM
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses the event and has welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi. State education ministers of all states and Chief Ministers of many states are attending the event at the stadium.
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 11:18 AM
Students excited to meet and talk with the PM
Students are very excited to meet and talk with the Prime Minister in Pariksha Pe Charcha event. The PM will address the students, parents and teachers soon.
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 11:17 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM interacts with students
PM Modi interacts with students who have are showcasing their talents. The art themes were earlier given to children which includes azadi ka amrit mahotsav, ditigal india, and more.
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 11:11 AM
PPC 2022: Prime Minister arrives
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 11:06 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Watch Here
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 11:00 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 begins
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 have begun. PM Modi to address fifth edition of PPC shortly. He will interact with 1000 students this year.
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:55 AM
PPC 2022: Only 5 minutes left for the event to begin
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:45 AM
Education Minister shares tweet on PPC 2022
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:40 AM
Where can Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 be watched
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:35 AM
PM Modi PPC: What the event is all about
The fifth edition of the programme assumes special significance in the wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode.
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:29 AM
PPC 2022: 15.7 lakh participants registered
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:24 AM
Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 link: To be available soon
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:19 AM
Pariksha pe charcha 2022 timing
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 10:14 AM
Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: To begin at 11 am
