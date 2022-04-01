Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live: PM Modi begins interacting with students

Pariksha Pe Charcha fifth edition begins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents on the 5th edition of PPC. The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi.

This year a total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event. The Prime Minister will interact with 1000 students today where he will discuss how to beat examination stress and will also share tips to do better in life.

The event will begin at 11 am and can be watched live on Doordarshan and on You tube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE. Apart from Doordarshan, the programme can be heard on All India Radio, Live web streaming of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, My.gov.in. The viewing facility may also be arranged through Edusat and also on internet access devices.