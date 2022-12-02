Pearl Academy honors graduating batches of 2022, records 99% placement rate

Pearl Academy has completed honoring the graduating batches of 2022 with series of convocation ceremonies, across campuses in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur. This year the Academy has recorded 99 percent placement rate.

Students were offered jobs from leading domestic and international brands such as Myntra, Walt Disney, IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, Innovacer, Shantanu & Nikhil Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, PUMA, Aditya Birla, Forever New, H&M, Myntra, Globus, Neeta Lulla, Gauri & Nainika, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Renyu Tandon and more, according to the press statement issued by the Academy.

Speaking at the convocation, Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy said, “We are very proud to drive new reality creativity and purpose-driven thinking from Pearl Academy’s young talent. Every pearlite is a critical changemaker for the society as they conceptualize a sustainable future with a humane outlook. Our recent launch, The Runway Incubator Program is a launch pad for a promising entrepreneur. At Pearl Academy, we nurture comprehensive professionals of the future who are not just excellent transformers but who are masters of their chosen fields. The convocation is an important milestone celebrating their journey from classrooms to professionals”, as per the press release.

The Academy also collaborated with the international fashion education body, Graduate Fashion Foundation hosted Graduate Fashion Week in India. Students of the institutes graduates from 27 other international institutes presented their designs on one ramp during Lakme Fashion Week.

