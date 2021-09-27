Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / PGCIL upgrades 10 Army schools in Kashmir under CSR
news

PGCIL upgrades 10 Army schools in Kashmir under CSR

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Monday dedicated upgraded and digitized ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) at Uri in Kashmir, the company said in a statement.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Through this CSR initiative, latest teaching solutions shall be available for benefit of students of the Kashmir valley. (Representative image)(HT file)

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Monday dedicated upgraded and digitized ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) at Uri in Kashmir, the company said in a statement. Lieutenant General D P Pandey, GOC 15 Corps, Kailash Rathore, Executive Director, POWERGRID Northern Region-II, and other senior officials of PGCIL and Indian Army were present at the ceremony, it said. PGCIL has given financial assistance amounting 3.09 crore to the Indian Army to provide technology-oriented education to students in ten Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) viz. AGS-Boniyar, Baramula, AGS-Hajinar, Kupwara, AGS-Wayne, Bandipora, AGS-Chandigam, Kupwara, AGS- Budkot, Kupwara, AGS- Sopore, Baramula, AGS- Krusan, Kupwara, AGS-Behibag, Kulgam, AGS- Aishmuqam, Anantnag, AGS- Wuzur, Anantnag.

 The classrooms have been upgraded and digitized under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of PGCIL. This CSR effort of PGCIL will enable about 5,000 students to remain abreast with latest technological, scientific, cultural developments through digital learnings and access information quicker with help of digital aids. Through this CSR initiative, latest teaching solutions shall be available for benefit of students of the Kashmir valley.

PGCIL presently has 172,154 ckm (circuit kilometer) of transmission lines, 262 Sub-stations and more than 446,940 MVA of transformation capacity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
power grid corporation of india schools in kashmir csr fund
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hindu College alumni donate funds for setting up multimedia studio

Cyclone Gulab: JNTU in Hyderabad postpones exams amid heavy rains alert

Govt school teacher suspended over fake certificates

Declare Vidyasagar's birth anniversary as Teacher's Day: Bengali outfit urges CM
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP