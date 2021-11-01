Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / PhD interview to be scheduled after NTA releases JNUEE result: JNU
news

PhD interview to be scheduled after NTA releases JNUEE result: JNU

“Both JNU and NTA are working hard for an early declaration of the results of JNUEE-2021,” JNU has said in the notification.
PhD admission viva to be scheduled after NTA releases JNUEE result: JNU (Representational image/HT Archive)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

After canceling the viva-voce round for PhD admissions, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on October 31 said that a fresh schedule of viva-voce examinations for admission into Ph.D. under JNUEE and other programmes of studies will be intimated shortly. The exams have been rescheduled because the final results of the written examinations are awaited from NTA, which is in the process of releasing results of various universities one by one, the university has said in a notification.

“Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE-2021) has been completed for the Academic Session 2021-2022 and the university is in process of conducting viva-voce examinations for Ph.D. Accordingly, the University has scheduled viva-voce examinations for Ph.D. Programme from 26.10.2021 to 03.11.2021. The viva-voce for examinations under JRF categories have started on 26.10.2021 as scheduled and has been going smoothly,” it has said.

However, the viva-voce for JNUEE categories could not be held as the result is pending. 

“Both JNU and NTA are working hard for an early declaration of the results of JNUEE-2021,” JNU has said in the notification.

JNUEE was conducted by the NTA from September 20 to 23 in computer-based mode.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jnuee result jnuee jnu admission
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DU colleges funded by Delhi govt facing fund crunch as budget slashed: Officials

Delhi University to name upcoming colleges after Savarkar, Sushma: Sources

NIOS collaborated with Microsoft and Ed4All to launch live interactive classes 

Mizoram allows reopening of schools in Aizawl civic body area for Class 10, 12
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP