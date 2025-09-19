Kota, The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and the Rajasthan government on a PIL seeking counsellors and mental health centres across government and private educational institutions in Rajasthan. PIL for counsellors in educational institutes: Rajasthan HC issues notices to Centre, state govt

The bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjeet Purohit sought a reply within eight weeks, while hearing the PIL filed by Kota-based advocate Sujeet Swami and seven other mental health experts.

The petition seeks the appointment of trained psychological counsellors, the establishment of mental health centres in all government and private schools, colleges, universities, and coaching institutions across Rajasthan, as well as the implementation of a uniform age-appropriate mental wellness curriculum.

The PIL, filed on August 1, 2025, by eight mental health experts from three states, highlights the alarming suicide rates among children and youth in the districts of Jaipur , Jodhpur , Sikar, Kota, Jhalawar, and Baran.

The petitioners — Sujeet Swami, Prithviraj Singh Hada, Rajat Sulodia, Sumit Kumar, Pourush Sharma, Nimisha Khandelwal, Nisha Shekhawat, and Ayushi Bhardwaj—emphasized the urgent need for mental health support in educational institutions.

During the hearing, the bench noted that the state had already passed an act addressing this issue under the Coaching Regulation Act. In response, Additional Solicitor General RD Rastogi, representing the Union of India, informed the court that this case addresses the specific mental well-being of students.

The bench subsequently issued a notice to several authorities, including the Union of India, the Director of School Education for the State of Rajasthan, the Director of Higher Education for the Government of Rajasthan, UGC, and CBSE, asking for suggestions on improving mental health support for primary, upper primary, secondary school, and college students, Petitioner Sujeet Swami, present during the hearing with his counsellor, told PTI on Friday evening.

The state government has been directed to respond within eight weeks regarding its status and policies on appointing psychological counsellors and implementing a uniform curriculum for mental health support.

Data obtained through the Right to Information Act reveals that between 2015 and 2023, there were 1,799 recorded suicides among individuals aged 12-30 in the districts of Kota, Baran, and Jhalawar.

Moreover, from 2021 to March 2025, 1,197 suicides were recorded in Sikar , Jaipur South , Jodhpur East , and Jodhpur West in the 10 to 30 age group, averaging more than 23 suicides per month.

The National Crime Records Bureau 2022 report states that 7.6 per cent of suicides nationwide are student-related, while 2.3 per cent of juvenile delinquency cases are linked to emotional stress.

The petitioners' counsel, advocates Vishal Chaudhary and Deepak Verma, argued that the lack of psychological counsellors and mental health centres in Rajasthan's educational institutions violates Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Petitioner Sujeet Swami stated, "The lack of expert psychological counsellors in Rajasthan Board schools and state colleges/universities amounts to a violation of constitutional rights. The Ministry of Education's Coaching Institute Guidelines and the Rajasthan Coaching Institute Bill, 2023 make it mandatory to appoint counsellors, but similar provisions are missing for schools, and CBSE/KVS guidelines are poorly implemented."

The petition further stresses inequalities in mental health provisions.

The CBSE Affiliation By-Laws and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan guidelines require the appointment of counsellors in proportion to student strength. Similarly, Central Universities and IITs appoint counsellors as per University Grants Commission and Roopanwal Committee recommendations.

In contrast, Rajasthan Board schools and state colleges/universities lack such provisions, which violates the right to equality under Article 14.

The National Education Policy 2020, particularly Sections 4.23, 4.28, and 8.5, emphasizes holistic education and mental well-being. However, Rajasthan currently lacks a mandatory framework for this.

NCRB 2022 data indicates that suicide rates are highest among individuals with secondary-level education, further highlighting the urgent need for school-level interventions.

The PIL calls for the appointment of trained psychological counsellors within six months in all educational institutions.

