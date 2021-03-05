Pokhriyal to inaugurate 29th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair today

The 29th edition of the annual New Delhi World Book Fair, organized by the National Book Trust (NBT), India will be held virtually from March 6 to 12.

The event will be inaugurated by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Union Education Minister, at a virtual ceremony on March 5. in the presence of Professor Govind Prasad Sharma, NBT Chairman and Yuvraj Malik, NBT Director, according to an official statement.

The e-press conference for the book fair was held at the NBT Headquarters on March 4, 2021.

While addressing a conference, Professor Govind Prasad Sharma announced that it is the first virtual edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair which is being organised as such due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the place but assured that will be a memorable experience for the visitors.

This year, the theme of the book fair is 'National Education Policy (NEP) 2020'. The policy is a vision document that aims to universalise the Indian Education system from pre-primary levels to higher education. The policy endeavours to enhance the quality of education equally for all and move in the direction of strengthening India as a global superpower, read the statement.

During the fair, discussions on education and pedagogy, conversation with the authors, scholars, book release functions, cultural programs, etc will be organised.

Over 15 plus countries including the UK, US, UAE, China, France, Iran, Nepal, Spain, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Italy are participating in the Foreign Publishers Hall at the Fair.

The book fair will also provide a platform for B2B activities for publishers from India and abroad. A publisher's forum organised by NBT and FICCI, CEO Speak will focus on challenges and opportunities for publishers in the light of the NEP 2020.

Over 160 publishers and exhibitors from India and abroad will participate in the fair through e-stalls, acquainting the visitors with books in all major Indian and foreign languages. The visitors will be able to visit the websites of the exhibitor/publisher directly from the e-stalls to view more products.