Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Primary school principal in Dehradun allegedly forces students to fill potholes on campus, suspended

    The viral video showed students in school uniforms filling trays with sand and gravel with shovels and carrying them on their heads to fill potholes on campus. 

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 2:49 PM IST
    PTI | Dehradun
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The principal of a government primary school in ​​Dehradun has been suspended for allegedly forcing students to do manual labour on the school campus, an official said on Tuesday.

    The principal of a government primary school in ​​Dehradun was suspended for allegedly forcing students to fill potholes on the school campus. (Representative image/file)
    The principal of a government primary school in ​​Dehradun was suspended for allegedly forcing students to fill potholes on the school campus. (Representative image/file)

    The incident occurred on Monday at the school located in T Estate in the Banjarawala area, the official said.

    The incident came to light after a video of the alleged incident went viral.

    In the video, students wearing school uniforms can be seen filling trays with sand and gravel with shovels and carrying them on their heads to fill potholes on the campus.

    The incident caused a stir in the education department, prompting officials to investigate and take action on the matter.

    Dehradun District Education Officer (Basic) Premlal Bharti stated that the school's principal, Anju Mainaduli, has been suspended and asked to provide an explanation within three days.

    Bharti added that the block education officer of the Raipur region has been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/News/Primary School Principal In Dehradun Allegedly Forces Students To Fill Potholes On Campus, Suspended
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes