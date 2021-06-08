Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Primary teachers’ association wants GO for job to kin of deceased teachers

President of UP Primary School Teachers’ Association Dinesh Chandra Sharma on Monday criticized the state government for announcing jobs to the kin of deceased teachers with but not backing the announcement with an order.
By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
To note, on May 24, basic education minister Satish Chand Dwivedi had sent out a series of tweets and a press release to announce a major relief to dependants of primary school teachers who died during service.

The minister had announced that the department had made amendments in the appointment on compensatory ground policy. As per new rules, dependants who had B Ed/ DL Ed (formerly BTC) and TET degree would be appointed as primary school teachers while those who had not qualified for TET but were eligible for Class III appointment would be appointed even if there were no vacant posts in the above categories.

Sharma said, "In the absence of a specific state government order (GO), basic Shiksha Adhikaris are harassing the kin of deceased teachers. The basic education department should come out with a detailed order."

Basic education minister Satish Chand Dwivedi had said that earlier the dependants of the basic education staff who did not qualify for TET but were highly educated were forced to give their services in Class IV category as there were no vacancies in Class III category.

