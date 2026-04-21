Kota, Studying 15 hours a day for a competitive exam is more of a stereotype attached to toppers, but one actually needs to prioritise quality learning over quantity, says Kabir Chhillar, who scored a perfect 300, securing AIR 1 in JEE-Main 2026.

Prioritise quality learning over quantity, says Kabir Chhillar after securing AIR 1 in JEE-Main 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kabir Chhillar, a native of Gurugram and a son of an IITian father, says his goal is crystal clear. After completing B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, he wishes to pursue higher education at the US's Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Speaking about his approach to his studies, he said, "During self-study, I prioritise quality of learning over quantity."

The results of JEE-Mains 2026 Session-2 were declared by the NTA on Monday late evening.

According to Chillar, after every test, he conducted a self-analysis and focused intensely on the specific areas where he identified shortcomings.

He said that, alongside taking regular mock tests, a deep analysis of every paper led to continuous improvement in both his accuracy and time management.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Having clear conceptual clarity is paramount. Rather than rote learning, my greatest strength has been my ability to truly understand every topic and apply that knowledge," Chillar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Having clear conceptual clarity is paramount. Rather than rote learning, my greatest strength has been my ability to truly understand every topic and apply that knowledge," Chillar said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Speaking further, Chillar said, he broke down his studies into small, manageable targets, created concise notes, and made regular revision a habit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking further, Chillar said, he broke down his studies into small, manageable targets, created concise notes, and made regular revision a habit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To keep himself mentally refreshed, Chillar spared time to spend with his friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To keep himself mentally refreshed, Chillar spared time to spend with his friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Joint Entrance Examination conducted by the National Testing Agency is a test for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across colleges in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joint Entrance Examination conducted by the National Testing Agency is a test for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across colleges in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kabir Chhillar is among four students of Kota's Allen Career Institute who succeeded in securing ranks 5, 6 and 8 in the top 10. A total of 39 students of the institute were in the top 100, claimed Allen Career Institute CEO Nitin Kukreja. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kabir Chhillar is among four students of Kota's Allen Career Institute who succeeded in securing ranks 5, 6 and 8 in the top 10. A total of 39 students of the institute were in the top 100, claimed Allen Career Institute CEO Nitin Kukreja. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kota's local boy, Arnav Gautam, also a classroom student at the coaching institute, has secured All India Rank 5, while Shubham Kumar, a resident of Gaya, Bihar, of the same institute obtained AIR 6 by scoring 295 out of 300 marks.

Rishi Premnath, also a classroom student at the Hyderabad centre of the coaching institute, secured an AIR 8.

Claiming that nine students in the top 20 and 39 in the top 100 are from Allen Classroom, Kukreja said to maintain the authenticity and transparency of the results, Allen has had its results "validated by the country's leading audit firm, EY India".

In the results of the last two years, every fourth student who got admission in IIT is from Allen Career Institute, he claimed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A record-high of over 15.3 lakh students appeared for JEE-Main 2026. Across both sessions, 26 students were declared 100 percentile scorers.

Kabir's father, Mohit Chhillar, is an IITian currently employed at a private company, while his mother, Priyanka Chhillar, is a teacher at a private school. Before this, Kabeer had passed his 10th-grade examinations with 98 per cent marks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON