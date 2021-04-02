Pune University online exams to begin on April 10, issues guidelines for student

Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU or Pune University will begin first year to final year examinations from April 10 onwards. The varsity has released a set of guidelines for regular/ backlog or repeater students who will be appearing for the exams. The guidelines notice is available on the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

The circular has been issued by Mahesh Kakade, Director, Board of. Examinations and Evaluation, SPPU. Check the guidelines below.

Guidelines Below

1. The examination for first to final year will be conducted online. The examination will comprise of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and the time duration is for 1 hour. The question paper will carry 50 marks for 60 multiple choice questions out of which correct answers of 50 questions will be considered.

2. The mock test links would be activated along with the sample questions from April 5 to April 9, 2021 from 10 am to 3 pm. All the appearing students can appear for the mock test round as well.

3. If the online examination faces any technical error, the same time period will be extended to the concerned student through the computer system. A toll free number has also been issued by the varsity if candidates face any technical hurdle during the exam.

4. The examination will be conducted for the syllabus mentioned in circular no 4/2021 dated March 16, 2021. The backlog examination of engineering (2015 pattern) first year’s first semester will be based on 100 percent syllabus.

5. The marks obtained by the students in each subject will be made available within 48 hours after the examination in the students profile system. In case of any grievance, students can raise it in the next 48 hours through Student Profile System only.

6. Students should keep the screenshot/photo/ print of the acknowledgement of online exam completion for further need.