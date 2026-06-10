In a significant policy shift, the Punjab government has announced the removal of the date-of-birth-based tie-breaker system in board examinations, aiming to ensure parity for students with identical academic scores.

Punjab abolishes date-of-birth based tie-breaker in board exams

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The decision follows direct feedback provided by students to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, reflecting a responsive approach to the concerns of the student community.

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State Education Minister Harjot Bains confirmed the development, stating that, moving forward, all students who secure equal marks will be awarded the same rank. This move is intended to eliminate the perceived unfairness of the previous system, which prioritised chronological age over academic performance in cases of ties.

Beyond the structural changes to ranking, Bains emphasised a broader transformation in the examination framework. He noted that board question papers would undergo a paradigm shift, moving away from rote learning. Future assessments are designed to prioritise competency-based questions that test a student's conceptual understanding and analytical abilities rather than their ability to memorise information.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the critical issue of academic integrity, the Education Minister further declared that the government would implement stringent measures to curb malpractice. He reiterated the administration's commitment to eradicating cheating and preventing paper leaks, ensuring a transparent and secure environment for all candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the critical issue of academic integrity, the Education Minister further declared that the government would implement stringent measures to curb malpractice. He reiterated the administration's commitment to eradicating cheating and preventing paper leaks, ensuring a transparent and secure environment for all candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Punjab has recently emerged as one of the country's top-performing states in school education, with the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026 placing the state ahead of Keralam on several key foundational learning indicators. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains termed the development as the beginning of "Punjab's Era" in education, crediting the transformation to systemic reforms, improved infrastructure and the dedication of teachers, students and parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab has recently emerged as one of the country's top-performing states in school education, with the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026 placing the state ahead of Keralam on several key foundational learning indicators. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains termed the development as the beginning of "Punjab's Era" in education, crediting the transformation to systemic reforms, improved infrastructure and the dedication of teachers, students and parents. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the success was the result of consistent policy implementation and collective efforts to strengthen government schools across the state. According to the report, Punjab recorded 82 per cent proficiency in language and 78 per cent in mathematics among Class 3 students, surpassing Kerala's 75 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. In Class 9 mathematics, Punjab secured 52 per cent compared to Kerala's 45 per cent. (ANI)

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