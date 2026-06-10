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Punjab abolishes date-of-birth based tie-breaker in board exams

The Punjab government has abolished the date-of-birth-based tie-breaker system in board exams to ensure fair ranking for all high-scoring students. 

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 11:55 am IST
ANI |
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In a significant policy shift, the Punjab government has announced the removal of the date-of-birth-based tie-breaker system in board examinations, aiming to ensure parity for students with identical academic scores.

Punjab abolishes date-of-birth based tie-breaker in board exams

The decision follows direct feedback provided by students to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, reflecting a responsive approach to the concerns of the student community.

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State Education Minister Harjot Bains confirmed the development, stating that, moving forward, all students who secure equal marks will be awarded the same rank. This move is intended to eliminate the perceived unfairness of the previous system, which prioritised chronological age over academic performance in cases of ties.

Beyond the structural changes to ranking, Bains emphasised a broader transformation in the examination framework. He noted that board question papers would undergo a paradigm shift, moving away from rote learning. Future assessments are designed to prioritise competency-based questions that test a student's conceptual understanding and analytical abilities rather than their ability to memorise information.

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He said the success was the result of consistent policy implementation and collective efforts to strengthen government schools across the state. According to the report, Punjab recorded 82 per cent proficiency in language and 78 per cent in mathematics among Class 3 students, surpassing Kerala's 75 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. In Class 9 mathematics, Punjab secured 52 per cent compared to Kerala's 45 per cent. (ANI)

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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