QS World University Rankings: IISc best in India, big drop for DU, Jamia, JNU

QS World University Rankings 2022: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has moved up 31 places and become 155th best university in the world and top in India in the QS World University rankings 2023, result of which was declared on Wednesday.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has moved up to 172nd global rank but lost the first spot in the country to the Bangalore based institution.

IIT Delhi has dropped from second to third rank nationally but improved global rank to 174 from last year's 185.

Delhi University, which was last year in the 501-10 rank bracket and 9th nationally, is now 10th and in the 521-30 points bracket. Another Delhi-based central university, Jamia Millia Islamia is now in the 801-1000 ranks bracket compared to last year's 751-800.

MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Cambridge and Stanford University are top 3 universities in the world, as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

JNU's ranking which was between 561-570 earlier declined to figure in the 601-650 bracket, the rankings show.

“The Indian Institute of Science (155 th globally) is the new national leader. Remarkably, it is also the global leader in the Citations per Faculty indicator, which QS uses to evaluate the impact of the research produced by universities. Furthermore, IISc Bengaluru is the fastest rising South Asian university in the QS World University Rankings top- 200, having gained thirty-one places year on year,” an official statement said.