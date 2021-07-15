Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Rajasthan: 3 sisters crack RAS 2018 exam together
news

Rajasthan: 3 sisters crack RAS 2018 exam together

Three sisters from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh have cracked the prestigious Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam 2018, the final result of which was announced on July 13.
Written by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Three sisters from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh have cracked the prestigious Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam 2018, the final result of which was announced on July 13. Daughters of a farmer Sahadev Saharan, Anshu, Reetu and Suman are now RAS officers along with their other two sisters Roma and Manju who had cracked the exam earlier.

Congratulations are pouring in for the sisters, on Twitter, after Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted their success.

Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao has topped the RAS 2018 exam. Manmohan Sharma from Tonk and Shivakshi Khandal from Jaipur have secured the second and third position, respectively.

A total of 2,023 candidates have been recommended for appointment after qualifying the written test and interview.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has congratulated the toppers. "Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It’s a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication. My best wishes to them," the CM has tweeted.

Topics
rajasthan public service commission
