Class 10 student commits suicide in Rajasthan by hanging himself

Updated on Mar 16, 2023 05:18 PM IST

Rajasthan: Class 10 student commits suicide by hanging himself in a rented room due to exam pressure in Rajasthan's Dholpur district.

PTI | , Jaipure

A class 10 student ended his life by hanging himself in a rented room due to exam pressure in Rajasthan's Dholpur district while his landlord died of a heart attack after seeing the body hanging, police said Thursday.

The incident took place at Madhavanand colony in Dholpur where Pushpendra Rajput (17) lived as a tenant and studied in a private school, police said.

He had returned from his village on Wednesday and committed suicide in the night, police said.

One of the family members of the landlord, identified as Bahadur Singh (70), saw the body hanging in the room and screamed for help. When Singh saw the body hanging, his health suddenly deteriorated and he eventually collapsed, police said.

"A suicide note has been recovered from the student's room. The landlord apparently died of a heart attack after seeing the body hanging in the room. Bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary," Nihalganj Station House Officer Vijay Meena said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem. A case has been registered under CrPc section , police added.

