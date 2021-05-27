Home / Education / News / Rajasthan forms panel to look into ways of conducting state university exams
Rajasthan forms panel to look into ways of conducting state university exams

Rajasthan Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Wednesday said a committee has been formed to look into the ways of conducting exams in state universities for the 2020-21 session amid the coronavirus pandemic.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Rajasthan forms panel to look into ways of conducting state university exams(Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT)

The panel will also give suggestions on timely commencement of the upcoming academic session, the state's higher education minister said.

He said the convenor and members of the committee will consult each other and submit their report to the state government within a period of 15 days.

Examinations in all the universities of the state have been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The upcoming academic session is also likely to be affected due to the examinations not being held on time.

