Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Rajasthan schools reopening decision next week: Govind Singh Dotasra
news

Rajasthan schools reopening decision next week: Govind Singh Dotasra

Rajasthan schools reopening has been postponed. Decision on reopening will be taken in next week by the state government.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Rajasthan’s education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.(HT file photo)

Rajasthan State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra while announcing the Class 12 results on Saturday said that the decision on school reopening in the state will be taken in the next two to three days. The decision on the date of reopening will be taken by Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot soon.

The state government after discussing all the aspects in the meeting of the cabinet committee decided to postpone the reopening of schools till further notice. Earlier the state government had decided to reopen the schools from August 2, 2021.

Govind Singh Dotasra shared a tweet in this regard. He wrote, “After discussing all the aspects in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee constituted to prepare a detailed SOP regarding the opening of the school, the Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51 will decide on the date and nature of the school opening. Both the safety and education of the children are in the priority of our government.”

The decision on reopening of the schools will be taken after detailed Standard Operating Procedures are prepared by the committee. All the SOPs will have to be maintained by the schools in the state that may include wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, thermal scanning and use of sanitizers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
govind singh dotasara rajasthan school education

Related Stories

news

Schools in Rajasthan to reopen on August 2: Govind Singh Dotasra

PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:06 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

The Billionaire With A Heart

Mirabai Chanu’s family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal. Watch

Woman’s rendition of Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan’s Sultan wows people

Bros On Wheels rides together while they work for social causes
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP