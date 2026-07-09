Recruitment of over 3,400 teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools underway: Himachal Edu minister

Recruitment for 3,468 teaching posts in CBSE-affiliated government schools is underway in Himachal Pradesh, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Wednesday.

Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

Chairing a review meeting of the Education Department to assess the progress of key reforms aimed at transforming Himachal Pradesh into a leading education hub, Thakur said the recruitment includes requisitions for 2,668 regular posts in 19 categories forwarded to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, besides the engagement of 800 temporary English and Mathematics teachers.

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He said the recruitment process for teachers in Sanskrit, Physical Education, Music, Drawing, Science, Commerce, Economics, Political Science, History, Hindi, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Fine Arts and Public Administration would also be completed soon.

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Reviewing the CBSE school initiative, the minister said approval had been granted to 158 government schools, of which 146 have already secured CBSE affiliation.

To improve academic standards in these schools, the state government engaged 400 temporary English teachers and 400 Mathematics teachers, with 292 English and 284 Mathematics teachers having already joined their respective schools, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Reviewing the implementation of the Dr. Y.S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, Thakur said 9,359 students have received tablets during the past three academic sessions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reviewing the implementation of the Dr. Y.S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, Thakur said 9,359 students have received tablets during the past three academic sessions. {{/usCountry}}

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He directed officials to provide benefits to the remaining eligible students through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode without delay.

The minister said all government schools in the state have now been integrated with Information and Communication Technology (ICT). For the first time, the state has secured approval for replacing computers in 524 schools, while BSNL has finalised the networking tender for 777 government schools to strengthen digital connectivity and technology-enabled learning.

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Thakur also reviewed the proposal for establishing an AI University and measures for identifying and mainstreaming out-of-school children.