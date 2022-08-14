Registration open for 4 UGC scholarships; Check eligibility, last date to apply

Registration process for four scholarship schemes of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is going on. Eligible candidates can avail benefits of these UGC scholarships by applying through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in.

The scholarships are:

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship for North East Region

UGC PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship (for single girl child)

PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders

PG Scholarship for SC, ST students

Here are more details about these scholarships:

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship

Application deadline: October 31

Eligibility: Students of North East states whose parental annual income does not exceed ₹4.5 lakh per annum from all sources.

Scholarship amount: ₹5,400 per month for general degree course and ₹7,800 per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses.

UGC PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship (for single girl child)

Application Deadline: October 31

Eligibility: Girl students who are admitted in the first year of PG courses in the UGC recognised colleges/universities

Scholarship amount: ₹36,200 per annum

UGC PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders

Application Deadline: October 31

Eligibility: The first and second Rank holders at undergraduate level of a university and admitted in any postgraduate course.

Scholarship amount: ₹3,100 per month

UGC PG Scholarship for SC, ST students

Application Deadline: October 31

Eligibility: SC, ST students who are pursuing professional courses at UGC recognised institutions.

Scholarship amount: For ME/MTech, ₹7,800 per month and for others, ₹4,500 per month.