Safdarjung hospital doctors boycott emergency, OPD over delay in PG counselling

Resident doctors of Safdarjung hospital boycotted emergency services along with Out-Patient Department (OPD) in view of the delay in NEET PG Counselling on Monday.
Safdarjung hospital doctors boycott emergency, OPD over delay in PG counselling
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:04 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

As seen in the visuals, the protesters were holding banners demanding justice.

Director-General of Health Services, Sunil Kumar interacted with protesting Resident Doctors of Safdarjung Hospital, who have boycotted Emergency Services in this hospital. He appealed for calling off protest for a few hours.

On Sunday, resident doctors of the RML Hospital informed that they have decided to boycott emergency services and OPD service from today due to "repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021".

"To mark our protest against repeated delays and postponements of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling, we, the overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation, began our agitation for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling and Admission process, November 27 onwards, in the form of withdrawal from OPD services," the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

"Following the discussion with various RDA representatives of Delhi, we have decided to escalate our agitation further and withdraw from our all services (routine as well as emergency) in healthcare institutions from December 6," it added.

Previously, Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
