Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / SC declines plea to reschedule judicial exams in 3 states
news

SC declines plea to reschedule judicial exams in 3 states

SC declines plea to reschedule judicial exams in 3 states, says filling of vacancies prime urgency
The Supreme Court. (ANI)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 07:28 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to reschedule the judicial examinations in three states saying filling up of judicial vacancies is of prime urgency.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said the candidates will have to exercise their choice in appearing for the examinations.

The top court said it would not be possible to ask all High Courts to send their examination calendars to avoid a clash of dates.

“Filling up of judicial vacancies is of prime urgency. There appear to be some clashes of examination and earlier also some deferments took place and that too at the behest of a couple of students.

“We cannot countenance a situation where exams are continuously deferred as they are different examinations and the petitioner(s) will have to take a choice where he/they want(s) to appear as otherwise, it causes grave prejudice to other candidates and to the examination process,” the bench said while dismissing the plea.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Amit Kumar Kohli and others seeking to reschedule the examinations in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court law exam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP