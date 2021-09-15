Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC refuses to consider petition challenging JEE advanced eligibility

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider pleas by students who have qualified JEE Mains 2021 in their third attempt and are seeking accommodation to appear for JEE (Advanced) Exam for 2021.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider pleas by students who have qualified JEE Mains 2021 in their third attempt and are seeking accommodation of an extra attempt to appear for JEE (Advanced) Exam for 2021.

The JEE advanced 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 3.

The petitioners have been asked to move representation before the authority concerned with their plea.

The authority at the Central government level shall consider deciding the same before the closing date of registration for JEE Advanced exam, the Court has said.

The authority for JEE advanced exam is the Joint Admission Board, JEE (Advance) Office Kharagpur, Kharagpur, West Bengal.

The petition has been filed by five students, who have qualified the JEE main exam but are not eligible to appear in the JEE advanced exam, which is the entrance exam for admission to the IITs. JEE main is the screening test for JEE advanced.

A candidate can sit for JEE advanced in two attempts in two consecutive years within 2 years of completion of class 12 if he or she is within top 2,50,000 candidates in the JEE main exam.

JEE main exam can be attempted three times.

The petitioners have qualified the JEE main in their third attempt in 2021 but as per JEE advanced eligibility norms they have exhausted their attempts in 2020.

(With inputs from Abraham Thomas)

