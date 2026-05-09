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SC to hear on May 11 PIL to regulate all institutions imparting education to children below 14 years

SC to hear on May 11 PIL to regulate all institutions imparting education to children below 14 years

Published on: May 09, 2026 01:30 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on May 11 a PIL seeking directions to regulate all institutions imparting education or religious instructions to children below the age of 14 years.

SC to hear on May 11 PIL to regulate all institutions imparting education to children below 14 years

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma is likely to hear the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, has sought directions to "take appropriate steps to register, recognise, supervise and monitor all institutions, imparting secular education and/or religious instruction to children up to the age of 14 years in spirit of Article 21A read with Article 39 , 45 and 51-A."

The petition stated that Article 30 does not grant any special or additional rights to minorities beyond what is already guaranteed under Article 19.

"Direct and declare that Article 30 is specific reiteration of the Article 19 and doesn't confer any additional rights/benefits/privileges than the rights guaranteed to the citizens under Article 19," the plea said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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