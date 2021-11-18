Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Schools, colleges to remain closed in Karaikal as IMD predicts heavy rain
Schools, colleges to remain closed in Karaikal as IMD predicts heavy rain

In view of the heavy rain forecast, all schools and colleges in Puducherry's Karaikal will remain closed on Thursday.
Schools, colleges to remain closed in Karaikal as IMD predicts heavy rain. (AFP Photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 11:25 AM IST
ANI | , Karaikal (puducherry)



The Karaikal region of the Union Territory is surrounded by Nagappattinam and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Puducherry is likely to experience a "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain" today.

The coastal region of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in adjoining areas of north Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours, IMD said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
