Schools, colleges to remain shut in TN's Theni amid heavy rainfall alert

All schools and colleges in the Theni district will remain closed in the wake of heavy rainfall, announced the District Collector on Thursday.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:48 PM IST
ANI | , Theni

All schools and colleges in the Theni district will remain closed in the wake of heavy rainfall, announced the District Collector on Thursday.

As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, the Theni district is likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

IMD, Chennai had said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the low pressure around the coast on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a war room has been set up at Chennai Corporation where the corporation officials are monitoring red alert on heavy rain announced for today in Chennai.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Tamil Nadu, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema is expected during next 24 hours," tweeted IMD on Thursday morning. 

