Schools for classes 1-8 reopen in Bihar with 50% attendance

Schools in Bihar have reopened for classes 1-8 from Monday. “From today, the schools of children from class 1 to 8 are starting again keeping in mind the Corona guidelines. My best wishes to all the teachers, children and parents. I pray to God for the bright future of the children. All children read and move on,” Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has said on Twitter and wished all students good luck.

Classes will be held with 50% attendance and on alternate days, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Bihar government has said.

Last week, the state government had announced that it is assessing the situation and is likely to reopen schools for classes 1-8. The classes for 9 to 12 standard students has already been reopened.

The state government will ensure all teachers are vaccinated and will also conduct random testing.

Coaching institutions that tend to students above Class 10 were allowed to reopen last week. These institutions will operate with 50 per cent capacity. Only vaccinated students would be allowed to attend.