Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Schools for classes 1-8 reopen in Bihar with 50% attendance
news

Schools for classes 1-8 reopen in Bihar with 50% attendance

Schools in Bihar have reopened for classes 1-8 from Monday. Classes will be held with 50% attendance and on alternate days.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Schools for classes 1-8 reopen in Bihar with 50% attendance(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Schools in Bihar have reopened for classes 1-8 from Monday. “From today, the schools of children from class 1 to 8 are starting again keeping in mind the Corona guidelines. My best wishes to all the teachers, children and parents.  I pray to God for the bright future of the children.  All children read and move on,” Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has said on Twitter and wished all students good luck. 

Classes will be held with 50% attendance and on alternate days, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Bihar government has said.

Last week, the state government had announced that it is assessing the situation and is likely to reopen schools for classes 1-8. The classes for 9 to 12 standard students has already been reopened. 

The state government will ensure all teachers are vaccinated and will also conduct random testing.

Coaching institutions that tend to students above Class 10 were allowed to reopen last week. These institutions will operate with 50 per cent capacity. Only vaccinated students would be allowed to attend.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar school examination board bihar government school
TRENDING NEWS

Ray's Unmissable Masterpiece

Cat’s way of climbing down the stairs leaves people in splits. Watch viral video

Man bags world record for ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’. Watch

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP