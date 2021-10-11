Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Schools in Himachal Pradesh reopen for class 8 students
news

Schools in Himachal Pradesh reopen for class 8 students

Schools in Himachal Pradesh on Monday resumed physical classroom studies for class 8 students, after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to open schools for classes 8 to 12 was taken by the state government after taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh and the positivity rate.(HT File)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:40 PM IST
PTI |

Schools in Himachal Pradesh on Monday resumed physical classroom studies for class 8 students, after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, schools had reopened for students of classes 9 to 12 from September 27.

The decision to open schools for classes 8 to 12 was taken by the state government after taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh and the positivity rate.

The education department is allowed to open schools from class 8 onwards, on all working days, by following COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety guidelines, according to a government notification issued on October 8.

To ensure all SOPs, including staggering of students, are followed, principals and headmasters are authorised to implement micro plans prepared by them for their respective school, according to availability of accommodation, it said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school reopening himachal pradesh covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Goa: Schools get nod for offline mode Class XI-XII exams

New NEP to help provide affordable, quality education to students: Pradhan

DU junks allegations of favouritism towards state boards in admission process

Technology can never replace classroom teaching and learning: Sisodia
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP