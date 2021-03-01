Home / Education / News / Schools in Kashmir open after one year
Schools in Kashmir open after one year

Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday after remaining closed for nearly one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Students wearing masks arrive to attend a school in Srinagar, on Monday, March.1, 2021. Schools reopened on Monday for classes 8 to 12 in Kashmir, eleven months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

The students of classes 9 to 12 attended school for the first time since March 9, 2020.

Only those students were allowed to attend school who had been granted permission in writing by their parents.

Most private schools had sought no objection certificates from parents, absolving the school management of any blame in case of any health issue arising due to conduct of physical classes. 

Several schools had asked students to bring along medical fitness certificates on the first day of the school.  

Schools across Kashmir were closed in the second week of March last year as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

According to a government order, middle school level classes (6th to 8th standards) are scheduled to reopen on March 8 while remaining classes are slated to reopen on March 18.

Topics
school reopening kashmir kashmir schools covid-19
