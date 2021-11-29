Schools in Madhya Pradesh to function with 50% capacity for all classes

Schools for classes 1 to 12 will function with 50% capacity following COVID-19 guidelines, the Madhya Pradesh school education department said on Sunday. On November 22, the state government had announced to reopen the schools with 100% capacity; this has been changed now.

On days when offline classes are not scheduled, classes will be held in online mode, the office order reads.

Half-yearly exams will be held as per schedule, the order adds.

“Classes from class 1st to 12th of all schools of the state will be conducted with 50 percent capacity. During the conduct of classes, keeping in mind the safety of the students, the Kovid-19 protocol will be followed,” school education minister Inder Singh Parmar has said in a tweet.

As per the guidelines issued on November 22, students must submit a no-objection certificate from their respective parents to attend physical classes and it is compulsory for all teaching and non teaching staffs to get double dose of vaccination.

Last time, the state government had said that it will take decisions on conducting online classes or operating digital platforms to teach at schools in near future. However, broadcasting educational material on Doordarshan and WhatsApp groups will continue.

