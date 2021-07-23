Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Schools in Rajasthan to reopen on August 2: Govind Singh Dotasra
news

Schools in Rajasthan to reopen on August 2: Govind Singh Dotasra

Rajasthan state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday said on Facebook that it has been decided in the cabinet meeting that schools in the state will reopen on August 2.
Written by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Schools in Rajasthan to reopen on August 2: Govind Singh Dotasra(HT file)

"In the cabinet meeting held today, it has been decided to open all the schools of the state from August 02," the Education Minister's Facebook post, originally written in Hindi, reads.

However, it is not clear for which classes the state government has decided to reopen schools. Many other states have decided to reopen schools for higher classes only. Classes for others will continue online, the states have informed students.

Classroom teaching suffered a severe hit during COVID-19 pandemic. Schools have been closed since March 2020. In few states, schools had reopened earlier this year for a brief duration and had to be closed again due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

Many students have welcomed the decision of the Rajasthan government to reopen schools.

