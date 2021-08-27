Schools Reopening: Delhi and TN schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 on Sept 1

Delhi and Tamil Nadu governments have decided to reopen the schools in the state in a phased manner. The schools for classes 9 to 12 will reopen in both states from September 1 onwards.

Schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will reopen from September 8 onwards, according to ANI.

This is the second time that both Delhi and Tamil Nadu schools will be reopened this year. The schools were first reopened in February in Delhi but were soon closed in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. Similarly, schools were reopened in Tamil Nadu earlier this year but were closed down in April due to the second wave.

The schools will have to follow all the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the central and state government include mandatory use of face masks, use of sanitizers, maintaining hygiene, and also maintaining social distancing inside the school premises.

Along with basic SOPs, the Tamil Nadu government has asked all teachers and non-teaching staffs to get themselves vaccinated. Also, all students, teaching and non-teaching members on campus are also expected to compulsorily wear masks inside and outside the campus.