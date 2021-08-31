Schools Reopening Tomorrow in Delhi, MP, TN & others- check list of states here

With decline in new COVID19 cases across the country, many state governments have allowed reopening of schools in the respective states from September 1 onwards. The states have ensured that they will take proper safety measures to reopen schools and will follow all the SOPs issued by the central government for reopening of schools.

Mandatory use of face masks, use of hand sanitizers and maintaining social distancing is a must for all students, teaching and non teaching staffs. The list of states which have decided to reopen schools from tomorrow are given below.

• Delhi: The schools in the state will reopen from September 1 for classes 9 to 12 in staggered mode. Also, colleges and coaching institutes in the state will reopen tomorrow. The state government has allowed 50 percent capacity per classroom.

• Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges and polytechnics is Tamil Nadu will reopen from September 1 onwards. Classes 9 to 12 will reopen tomorrow by following all necessary precautions. School and college hostels will be allowed to function.

• Madhya Pradesh: MP government will also reopen the schools in the state from September 1 for classes 6 to 12. The schools will reopen with 50 percent capacity. The classes for standard 9 to 12 were being held twice a week. The decision on resumption of classes for standard 1 to 5 will be taken on the basis of the situation after a week.

• Rajasthan: The state government will reopen private and government schools for classes 9 to 12 from tomorrow onwards. The schools will have to keep separate timings for arrival and departure of students of different classes so that there is no gathering of all the students at the same time.

• Tripura: Tripura government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 12, along with other higher educational institutions from September 1 onwards. All schools will have to function in single or double shifts, depending on the space available in the classrooms.

• Telangana: Schools in the state will reopen from September 1. Along with the schools, physical classes in all educational institutes including colleges and coaching centre will also resume from tomorrow onwards.